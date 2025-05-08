Brazilian Bodybuilding Champion Guilherme Henrique Dies At 30, Autopsy Ordered

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Brazilian bodybuilding champion, Guilherme Henrique, died at 30. The cause of death was asphyxiation due to bronchoaspiration, per his girlfriend Authorities have ordered an autopsy following his tragic death.

A Brazilian bodybuilding champion, known in the sport as Gui Bull, died on Monday at age 30. According to TMZ, Guilherme Henrique was a top bodybuilder and a popular figure in the Maringa fitness community. He competed in several events, including the Classic Physique and Classic Bodybuilding categories. The cause of his death has not officially been disclosed. However, his girlfriend Jessica Belenello wrote a lengthy message on her Instagram story, revealing that the 30-year-old died after suffering from asphyxiation.

"The cause of his death was asphyxiation due to bronchoaspiration and has nothing to do with the speculation that has been circulating," Ms Belenello wrote in an Instagram post, as per TMZ.

"Gui is the love of my life. He was an incredible person, full of light, and deserves to be remembered as such. The pain of his loss is immense, and we will treat him with the dignity he deserves," she added.

Separately, the Parana Fisiculturismo federation also confirmed Mr Henrique's demise, releasing a statement on Facebook, describing him as a "giant-hearted human being".

"We remember with fondness your first firm and dedicated steps at Parana Bodybuilding, where your passion and talent already shone brightly," the federation said.

"His journey in bodybuilding was marked by his determination and his love for the sport. Our sincere solidarity to the family, friends, and the entire bodybuilding community. May you find comfort in each other and be sure that Gui will always be present in our memories," the statement added.

Brazilian authorities have ordered an autopsy into the details surrounding his tragic death.

Guilherme Henrique won five titles in his career and had a strong following in the fitness community in his homeland. He had a degree in Biology from the State University of Parana, as well as both a master's and a PhD in Biochemistry. He was pursuing a degree in Nutrition at the University Centre of Maringa before his death.

Soon after the news of his demise was released, tributes poured in for the star online.

"Go with God Gui... We love you," wrote one user. "Wow, so young. My sincere condolences to the family," commented another.

Mr Henrique's death comes months after a 20-year-old bodybuilder in the US died after suffering a fatal heart attack while attending a sports festival.

It also comes after 44-year-old German bodybuilder and Netflix star, Vittorio Pirbazari, died in April after collapsing while running on a treadmill.