Karnataka Bodybuilder Bride's Wedding Look Leaves Internet Stunned

A Karnataka-based bodybuilder has taken the internet by storm with her unconventional yet striking wedding look. Chitra Purushotham redefined bridal fashion by seamlessly blending her passion for fitness with tradition.

Dressed in a yellow and blue Kanjivaram saree, she flaunted her toned physique. Her ensemble was complemented by gold jewelry, including a kamar bandh, maang tikka, bangles, and earrings.

She kept her makeup simple, enhancing her features with winged eyeliner and bold red lipstick. Her neatly plaited hair was adorned with fragrant jasmine flowers.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Ms Purushotham wrote, “Mindset is everything”. The video posted on February 23 quickly gained traction, leaving the Internet in awe of the woman.

Another video shared by Ms Purushotham on February 17 also captured widespread attention, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her pre-wedding shoot. The clip featured her smiling and laughing while a makeup artist prepared her for the big day.



A text overlay on the video read “Beauty and the Beast,” highlighting the contrast between her bridal elegance and her powerful physique.

Reactions to Ms Purushotham's look also flooded other social media platforms such as Reddit. Praising her confidence and dedication, a Reddit user said, “She feels confident in her skin! Which I absolutely admire. More power to her.”

Comment

byu/Bollywood_Shaadis from discussion

inDesiWeddings

Another user wrote, “Confidence is always admirable, and she carries it beautifully. But I think there's more to it—she's not just comfortable in her skin, she's a dedicated athlete who has worked incredibly hard to achieve this physique... It's not just about being comfortable with how she looks—it's about owning what she's built with pride, and it's inspiring to see her celebrate that effort while embracing tradition.”

Comment

byu/Bollywood_Shaadis from discussion

inDesiWeddings

“Inspirational. Good to see women rising. She's put in crazy work,” read another comment.

Comment

byu/Bollywood_Shaadis from discussion

inDesiWeddings

According to reports, Ms Purushotham married her longtime partner, Kiran Raj. She has an impressive track record in fitness competitions, winning Miss India Fitness and Wellness, Miss South India, Miss Mysore Wodeyar and Miss Bengaluru. She also secured a spot in the top five contenders for Miss Karnataka.