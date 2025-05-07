"You Need To Sit In Pubs": Pak Journalist's Bizarre Suggestion To Counter India's Diplomacy In US Sparks Outrage

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Pakistani journalist Najam Sethi suggested improving US diplomacy. He criticized Pakistani bureaucrats as timid and lacking assertiveness. Sethi emphasized the need for charm and cultural understanding in diplomacy.

A Pakistani journalist's bizarre suggestion that Islamabad should send more people to the US to counter Indian diplomacy there is going viral online, sparking outrage among social media users. In an interview with Samma TV, Pakistani journalist Najam Sethi said that India possesses influence in the United States, whereas Pakistan lags. He called Pakistani bureaucrats "very timid" and suggested that his country should send some people to the US who are a little more "aggressive and charming" and who know the lingo and culture.

"There is a big Indian lobby there, a lot of Indian Americans are in critical positions in both MNCs and corporations and the Senate. They have a big influence there. Pakistan needs to get active," Najam Sethi said.

"Frankly, if you ask me we are not ready for such a diplomatic onslaught. I don't think our diplomats are strong and articulate enough to counter this onslaught. I think you need to galvanise academics and think tankers, but not bureaucrats. Bureaucrats are very timid people, they don't cross red lines. You need to be a little more aggressive and charming. You need to know the culture, sometimes you need to sit in pubs, sometimes you need to take a walk in the park. Sometimes you need to mix a little humour and sarcasm. This is diplomacy, person to person. Charm is very important," he added.

Only Pakistan could think of such absurd idea on national TV



Pak journalist Najam Sethi: “To counter Indian influence in the US, Pakistan should send women to pubs to charm think tanks.”



Debauchery seems part of Failed State Pakistan!@ImtiazMadmood pic.twitter.com/3nzENTuIXR — Nighat Abbas (@Nighat_Abbass) May 4, 2025

Najam Sethi's statement quickly caught the internet's attention. While he did not explicitly refer to women, internet users felt he was hinting at women.

Sharing the video on X, one user wrote, "Only Pakistan could think of such absurd idea on national TV. Pak journalist Najam Sethi: 'To counter Indian influence in the US, Pakistan should send women to pubs to charm think tanks.' Debauchery seems part of Failed State Pakistan!"

Also Read | India's Operation Sindoor: Precision Strikes At Terror Bases In Pakistan

"Low-IQ Pakistanis always come up with low-IQ ideas," commented another. "Only Najam Sethi's brilliance could come up with such great ideas," sarcastically wrote a third user.

"This man @najamsethi Sethi has gone mentally Broke. Najam Sethi has truly lost the plot. Suggesting #Pakistan send girls to charm #USofficials into turning against India is not just absurd-it shows the depths some in Pakistan are willing to sink to," commented another.

Meanwhile, Najam Sethi's video surfaced amid tense India-Pakistan ties.

Notably, on Wednesday, the Indian armed forces carried out missile attacks on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The attacks were in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives on April 22.