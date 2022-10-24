Watch: Kitten Loves To Play With Little Baby's Soft Toy, Caretaker Assures The Pet Will Have It

Picture shows foster cat playing and fighting for a soft toy.

A video of a foster cat playing and fighting for a soft toy has appeared on the internet. Its antics in the video are too adorable to ignore. The video continues by describing how a unique toy pig that was meant for the baby was acquired by the cat, and it developed a deep attachment to it.

Shared by a user named Pearl's Ragdolls on Instagram on October 6, the caption reads, "The sibling rivalry for the stuffed animal pig will be ending soon."

This foster care unit, which is based in Fort Worth, Texas, in the United States, frequently uses Instagram to share beautiful images and videos of the cats and kittens. Many of these videos also include an adorable infant, whose mother is in charge of all the young ones.

"This stuffed pig was originally bought for blossom but Elliot loves to play with this pig. It's his favourite pig. He doesn't like anyone else touching this pig. When Blossom takes Elliot's stuffed animal pig, he always tries to steal it back," the caretaker can be heard while filming this video.

"Soon Elliot will be leaving to go to a new home. Some of you have asked if Elliot will get to take the stuffed animal pig with him. The answer is yes. Because this pig is no longer Blossom's but Elliot's pig," he further said.

The video has garnered over 3.5 lakh views and more than 43,000 likes after getting shared on social media. Several Instagram users posted lovely remarks in the post's comment area.

"That's good he'll get to take it with him," wrote one user.

Another said, "Uh-oh! Even Blossom has to share! It looks like she has lots of other very nice toys to enjoy, thankfully."

"I kinda picture this as Elliot's voice," wrote a third user.



