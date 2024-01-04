Watch: Japan Ambassador Visits The Ganges In Rishikesh, Tries To Learn Yoga

Hiroshi Suzuki is often seen exploring Indian cities and enjoying local delicacies.

Hiroshi Suzuki, the Japanese Ambassador to India, loves to explore our nation, its multifaceted culture, and its rich cuisine. After relishing street food in Varanasi, Mr Suzuki embarked on a trip to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand and enjoyed the serene beauty of the pilgrimage town. Being an avid social media user, the Japanese Ambassador shared a few updates from his trip on X. In the first picture, Mr Suzuki is seen smiling widely with his arms in the air, as he dips his feet in the cold water of the sacred Ganges River.

He simply captioned the picture as ''I'm in Rishikesh!''

See the pic here:

I'm in Rishikesh! pic.twitter.com/xlbBM4pvOp — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) January 3, 2024

He also shared another video from his trip wherein he was seen learning yoga from an instructor. In the video, he is seen stretching, warming up, and practicing yoga poses, as per the instructions.

''I am learning yoga in Rishikesh'', he wrote.

Watch the video here:

I'm learning Yoga in Rishikesh!!! pic.twitter.com/GagfhK3Fc6 — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) January 3, 2024

Reacting to the wholesome posts, one user wrote, ''Your love for Bharat and its culture is amazing. ''

Another commented, ''Excellent, Everybody struggle for a few days before our body becomes flexible and then it becomes a Breeze.''

A third said, ''Haha! Keep practicing sir! Yoga is amazing for body and mind.''

A fourth added, ''Kudos to you, sir, for embracing everything the country has to offer.''

A fifth added, ''One of the most serene and energy charged places I have ever been to. Truly breathtaking mountains.''

Notably, the envoy arrived in India in 2022 and has since become a social media sensation for his love of Indian food. On multiple occasions, videos of the 61-year-old ambassador enjoying Indian delicacies have gone viral. A few days back, he explored North-Eastern food and shared his experience on X.

He posted a video and shared that he had a Naga meal prepared by chef Joel Basumatari. "Enjoyed a wonderful dinner prepared by Nagaland's star chef Mr. Joel Basumatari. Chef Joel promotes North Eastern cuisine around the world. Wish him great success in the future!!" he wrote in the caption of the X post.