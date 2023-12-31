Watch: Japan Ambassador Relishes Kachori And Jalebi In Varanasi, Calls It ''Very Good''

On multiple occasions, videos of the 61-year-old ambassador enjoying Indian delicacies have gone viral.

The popularity of Indian cuisine has been established on the global stage for years now. Indian food, as a whole, offers a range of flavours, aromas, textures and taste sensations that are unmatchable. That's why when foreigners -- tourists or dignitaries -- visit India, they love to try authentic Indian dishes. One such person is Hiroshi Suzuki, the Japanese Ambassador to India, who is often seen enjoying Indian delicacies. On Saturday, he shared two videos X that show him exploring street food in Varanasi.

''Enjoying street food in Varanasi,'' he captioned the video. In the clips, he is seen enjoying 'kachori' and 'jalebi' in what appears to be a busy lane in the city. ''I'm enjoying kachori in Varanasi,” he said before taking a bite and then remarked, ''Very good!''

In the second video, he proclaimed, ''And then I will enjoy jalebi too''.

Watch the video here:

''Enjoying street food in Varanasi! pic.twitter.com/xVmNvcOJuw — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) December 30, 2023

Previously, he also shared a picture on X alongside his wife, Eiko Suzuki, saying, ''We are in Varanasi”.

We are in Varanasi!🙏 pic.twitter.com/STV8rfcB0T — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) December 30, 2023

Internet users loved his post and many praised Mr Suzuki for his genuine interest in Indian culture. Many also suggested him to try other popular dishes of the place. One user wrote, ''This is sweet. I liked how the Ambassador is making efforts to promote India.''

Another commented, ''Try Banarasi paan too. I am sure you will not regret it.''

A third said, ''Sir, we are happy at your gracing the nation's hospitality.'' A fourth added, ''I hope you have an amazing trip with a lot of memories and happiness to remember.'' Yet another suggested, ''Taste chats at local shops and malaiyo which is the exclusive dessert of Varanasi.''

Notably, the envoy arrived in India last year and has since become a social media sensation for his love of Indian food. On multiple occasions, videos of the 61-year-old ambassador enjoying Indian delicacies have gone viral. A few days back, he explored North-Eastern food and shared his experience on X.

He posted a video and shared that he had a Naga meal prepared by chef Joel Basumatari. "Enjoyed a wonderful dinner prepared by Nagaland's star chef Mr. Joel Basumatari. Chef Joel promotes North Eastern cuisine around the world. Wish him great success in the future!!" he wrote in the caption of the X post.