Watch: Internet Called Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki 'India's Culinary Ambassador' After He Tried Naga Food

Japanese Ambassador to India shared his Naga food indulgence on social media.

"Now I Am Indian": Remember the time when Japanese Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki declared himself a desi foodie like all of us? This happened when he visited the popular Sarojini Nagar market in Delhi recently and had the irresistible aloo tikki! Well, Indian food has that effect on anyone who tries it. That's not all, Hiroshi Suzuki was also seen enjoying street food in Pune with his wife some time back. And now he explored North-Eastern food and shared his experience on X.

He posted a video and shared that he had a Naga meal prepared by chef Joel Basumatari. "Enjoyed a wonderful dinner prepared by Nagaland's star chef Mr. Joel Basumatari. Chef Joel promotes North Eastern cuisine around the world. Wish him great success in the future!!" he wrote in the caption of the X post. He even asked the chef to talk about his food as he ate the meal.

The chef explained how they want to promote North-East food, not just in India but globally. He wished they would get a chance to showcase their food on an international level. To this, the Japanese Ambassador said, "Everything is just delicious. I think your success is guaranteed."

The video so far has 76K views, almost 3K likes and hundreds of comments praising Hiroshi Suzuki. One user even called him "India's Culinary Ambassador." Check out some of the reactions from X users below:

@KirenRijiju@himantabiswa@DrSJaishankar@MEAIndia@narendramodi@amit

