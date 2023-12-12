Watch: Influencer's Heartfelt Gesture For Boy Selling Pen Outside Mall Is Viral

The viral video has amassed 7.7 million views on Instagram

Digital content creator Pranesh V K saw a boy selling pens outside Orion Mall in Bengaluru, prompting him to bring the boy inside to address his needs. Mr Pranesh's compassionate act towards the boy is winning hearts on the internet.

Mr Pranesh shared a video on his Instagram account, @wanderer_tn96, where he detailed the boy's background and circumstances. In addition to this, he even bought clothes and food for the boy, whose heartfelt reaction brought joy to many.

The boy, left to fend for himself after his father's untimely death, earns an income of Rs 100-150 per day by selling pens, despite putting in considerable effort.

When the influencer asked the boy if he wanted anything, the boy expressed a desire for new clothes and some food. As they entered the mall, the boy said that it was his first time inside the mall.

The caption of the video reads, "First time he is entering the mall and happiness on his face was priceless."

See the video here:

Since being posted, the video has amassed 7.7 million views on Instagram with an array of comments.

A user wrote, "Ppl says why taking videos.. Do it silently.. But bro this videos makes other ppls day.. There are so many negative things happening.. By just looking at this positive things many ppl geta satisfaction within n try to helps many when dey can.. U did great things bro."

Another user commented, "I know him the other day I met him in Rameswaram Cafe. I spoke to him, also asked him about his family condition and offered him some food. Such a nice boy he is he truly deserves it. And you have done a great job though."

"We need more people like you," the third user wrote.

