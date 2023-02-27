Watch: Influencer Tries 'Live Jumping Shrimp Salad' In Thailand, Internet Calls Its 'Cruel'

Internet users were quick to call the dish "unethical" and "cruel".

When overseas, it is very common for travellers to embark on culinary adventures to savour some of the local delicacies. That's what one internet influencer did on his recent trip to Thailand. Taking to Instagram, user Sam Pepper shared a video of him trying "live jumping shrimp salad".

The bizarre delicacy is made by mixing live freshwater shrimp with seasonings, ground roasted chillies, cilantro, fresh sauce and onion. Lime juice is also squeezed all over the top just before the lid is placed on the container and served.

In the clip, the internet influencer is seen trying the strange dish. "This one is really out there. But when in Thailand! Live shrimp salad!" he wrote in the caption of the post.

In the short video, as soon as the food vendor squeezes lime juice all over the dish, the live shrimp are seen jumping for their dear lives, banging against the sides of the container. as the internet influencer takes a bite of the bizarre salad, he even claims that the live marine animals bit him inside the mouth.

Sam Pepper shared the clip late last month and since then it has accumulated more than 96,000 likes and over six million views. Internet users were quick to call the dish "unethical" and "cruel".

"Something abt my food jumping around doesnt sit right w[ith] me," wrote one user. "I'm so glad they bit you back. Because why would you eat live things. As if they don't have feelings," said another.

A third user commented, "Another reason to add to the list of reasons why not to go to Thailand," while a fourth added, "such a cruel thing to do WE DO NOT SUPPORT THIS". "I don't know who needs to hear this but you do NOT have to try everything," expressed fifth.

