Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Shares Pics Of Meal Served On Air India: ''Cold Chicken Tikka...''

Air India has not responded to Mr. Kapoor's tweet yet.

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor on Monday came down heavily on Air India for its in-flight meal. Unhappy with the food he was served on a flight from Nagpur to Mumbai, the chef took to Twitter to complain about the meal. The chef alleged that he was served cold chicken tikka with watermelon, and cucumber, a sandwich with miniscule filling, and a dessert that was essentially ''sugar syrup.''

Sharing pictures of the meal on Twitter, he wrote, ''Wake Up @airindiain. Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight. Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato & sev, Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo, Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream & yellow glaze.''

In a second tweet, he wrote, ''Really !!! Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast??''

See the pictures here:

Really !!! Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast??@airindiain — Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) February 27, 2023

Meanwhile, the tweet angered a lot of Twitter users who criticized the Tata Group-owned airline for serving unsatisfactory meals during flights.

One user reacted to the tweet and wrote, ''That's being very brave ! Serving cold food with strange combos to you !! Hopefully, the Tata group will look into it and improve.'' Another commented, ''I hate to eat food on flights. Never book one. Either eat before or after the journey. Atleast we can eat hot and healthy meal. Even coffee/tea is terrible on flight. Even water is served chilled...I carry my own flask and fill it at the water kiosks after check-in.''

Last month, a woman complained that she found a piece of stone she found in a meal served to her. The Twitter user named Sarvapriya Sangwan shared two pictures of the meal, showing a small piece of stone, that she found in her meal aboard Air India flight 215.

In a tweet, she tagged Air India and wrote, ''You don't need resources and money to ensure stone-free food Air India (@airindiain). This is what I received in my food served on flight AI 215 today. Crew member, Ms Jadon was informed. This kind of negligence is unacceptable.''