Woman Finds Stone In Meal Served On Air India Flight: ''This Kind Of Negligence Is Unacceptable''

The tweet angered a lot of Twitter users

Air India, the National Carrier of India, which is already facing criticism and scrutiny for the infamous peeing scandal, has landed in another controversy. This time, a woman took to Twitter to complain about a piece of stone she found in a meal served to her. The Twitter user named Sarvapriya Sangwan shared two pictures of the meal, showing a small piece of stone, that she found in her meal aboard Air India flight 215.

In a tweet, she tagged Air India and wrote, ''You don't need resources and money to ensure stone-free food Air India (@airindiain). This is what I received in my food served on flight AI 215 today. Crew member, Ms Jadon was informed. This kind of negligence is unacceptable.''

See the tweet here:

You don't need resources and money to ensure stone-free food Air India (@airindiain). This is what I received in my food served in the flight AI 215 today. Crew member Ms. Jadon was informed.

This kind of negligence is unacceptable. #airIndiapic.twitter.com/L3lGxgrVbz — Sarvapriya Sangwan (@DrSarvapriya) January 8, 2023

The tweet angered a lot of Twitter users who criticized the Tata Group-owned airline for gross negligence, especially at a time when questions are being raised about its services. One user wrote, '' Dear @TataCompanies :JRD Tata once set standards for the aviation industry. He built #AirIndia into a globally respected brand, before Govt took it over. Now that you're back as owners, hitting new lows? Is there no corporate oversight? How do you manage #PeeGate, and now this.''

Another commented, ''God bless. You could have ended up with broken tooth too. @airindiainis having worst workmanship lately.'' A third wrote, '' While Airindia was supposed to compete with the best in airlines industry, it is competing with Indian railways it seems.''

Responding to her tweet, Air India wrote, ''Dear Ma'am, this is concerning and we're taking this up immediately with our Catering team. Please allow us some time to get back. We appreciate you bringing this to our notice.''

Dear Ma'am, this is concerning and we're taking this up immediately with our Catering team. Please allow us some time to get back. We appreciate you brining this to our notice. — Air India (@airindiain) January 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Shankar Mishra, who urinated on an elderly woman while drunk on an Air India flight in November, was arrested late on Friday night by the Delhi police from Bengaluru and was brought back to the national capital. Mr Mishra was also sacked by his company, Wells Fargo. Reacting to the airline's handling of the matter, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on January 8, admitted that Air India's response to a drunk flyer urinating on a woman should have been swifter.

The Tata Sons chairman also said that they will review and repair every process to prevent such incidents from happening.