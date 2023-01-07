Mumbai Man Who Peed On Woman On Air India Flight Arrested From Bengaluru

He was on the run, and a lookout notice or airport alert was put out to trace him.

Mumbai man Shankar Mishra, who urinated on an elderly woman on an Air India flight in November, was arrested today by the Delhi police from Bengaluru. He was on the run, and a lookout notice or airport alert was put out to trace him.

On a New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26, Shankar Mishra allegedly unzipped his pants and urinated on a woman in the business class. He later begged the woman not to report him to the police, saying it would impact his wife and child.

Shankar Mishra's lawyers claimed he had exchanged messages with the woman who filed the complaint, and even paid her Rs 15,000 as compensation, and got her belongings cleaned. The woman's daughter had reportedly returned the money after a month, saying they couldn't accept it.

US financial services company Wells Fargo, Mishra's employer, has also terminated him, saying the allegations were "deeply disturbing".