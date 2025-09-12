Watch: Indian Diplomat's Bhojpuri Briefing Goes Viral, Internet Loves It

Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs, has gone viral on social media for delivering a briefing in Bhojpuri, a departure from the usual English or Hindi used in diplomatic communications. Mr Jaiswal conducted the briefing in the local language owing to Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam's recent Varanasi visit.

Bhojpuri, widely spoken in Mauritius due to the migration of labourers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh during colonial times, was used by Mr Jaiswal to underscore the strong cultural and historical ties between India and Mauritius.

"Namaskar sab logan ke, Ganga ghat se Banaras aur Assi Ghat se, khaskar hamni ke parivar jo Mauritius me rahel raha (Greetings to all of you from the Ganga Ghat in Banaras and Assi Ghat, especially to those who are living in Mauritius)," said Mr Jaiswal in the video captioned: "India - Mauritius relations: A new chapter. Listen in Bhojpuri!"

'Always heartening...'

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly 80,000 views, with the majority of social media users lauding Mr Jaiswal for his hold on the language. Others requested that similar local language briefings should be carried out by the MEA in the future.

"Always heartening to hear Randhir Jaiswal ji in Bhojpuri. Namaste from Mauritius," said one user while another added: "You speak really good Bhojpuri sir."

A third commented: "The MEA spokesperson's Bhojpuri language skills are quite endearing. However, it's unfortunate that the Bhojpuri film industry and some singers have compromised the language's cultural heritage and traditional values."

A fourth said: "Glad to see such updates in Desi style, this should continue with other languages as well, welcome change."

Notably, this is not the first instance when Mr Jaiswal has delivered a briefing in Bhojpuri. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mauritius in March earlier this year on a two-day trip to attend the National Day celebrations, the MEA spokesperson addressed the media using Bhojpuri.