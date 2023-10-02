Watch: How This Woman Hiker Goes All Out To Rescue Sheep Submerged In Bog

The woman hiker can be seen rescuing the sheep.

Whether it's a human being or an animal, every life is precious, and it is our duty to do our utmost to safeguard the lives of those in need. This principle lies at the core of our humanity. We often witness individuals stepping forward to assist those facing difficulties. Illustrating this noble ethos, a video has surfaced on social media showing a woman's quick action that saved the life of a sheep trapped in a bog. While on a hike, Instagram user Lynne encountered the distressed animal and successfully rescued it. She shared the incident in a video post, explaining the circumstances surrounding the rescue.

"Following the river back down from hiking in the Mourne mountains. Suddenly hearing a shallow baa baa noise. I then turned my head to see the sheep stuck in the bog land. I quickly ran over and pulled the sheep out. I brought the sheep into the river to wash off the heavy access muck on its coat. Pulled it back up into dry land away from the bog. Thankfully the sheep gained energy back and was able to walk over to its flock. The eye connection when the sheep stood up and looked at me says it all. What a moment I will never forget," she wrote.

The video begins by showing a sheep stuck in a bog. After noticing this, Lynne comes to the rescue of the animal and starts pulling it by its horn. Using all her strength, she assists the animal in escaping the sticky situation.

She also posted some pictures along with a video showing the sheep walking away after being rescued. In one of the heartwarming images, the animal looks back at its rescuer as if to express gratitude.

Since it was posted on September 2, the post has amassed nearly 1,000 likes. While reacting to the video, Instagram users left various comments, with several of them expressing gratitude to Lynne for rescuing the sheep.

An individual commented, "Superhero."

"Amazing footage. You were so lucky to be there. Lucky sheep," another praised.

"My hero," a third said.

A fourth said, "God bless you; you're the angel."