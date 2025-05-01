US Woman Says ChatGPT Saved Her Life After Spotting Dangerous Symptoms

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A woman credits AI chatbot ChatGPT for identifying a medical emergency. Natallia Tarrien, eight months pregnant, initially asked about jaw tightness. The chatbot suggested checking her blood pressure, which was alarmingly high.

A woman in the US has credited AI chatbot ChatGPT with saving her and her unborn child's life after it flagged what turned out to be a medical emergency.

Natallia Tarrien, who was eight months pregnant at the time, shared her story on Instagram, where it has quickly gone viral. She said she had casually asked ChatGPT about a tight feeling in her jaw, assuming it was nothing serious.

But the chatbot's response shocked her: it suggested she check her blood pressure.

"I thought it would go down... but it only kept climbing," Tarrien wrote. When she checked, her blood pressure was alarmingly high. The AI tool then advised her to call an ambulance immediately.

By the time she reached the hospital, her blood pressure had spiked to a dangerous 200/146. Doctors quickly diagnosed the severity of her condition and decided to deliver her baby on an emergency basis.

"My son was born safely. And I'm okay now," she wrote. But she also shared the chilling warning her doctors gave her: "If you had gone to sleep that night... you wouldn't have woken up."

Post-delivery, Tarrien said her blood pressure continued to rise for five days, and at one point, she even temporarily lost her vision. "I still get chills thinking about it," she said. "All of this started from one small symptom - and one random question."

Her post has sparked widespread discussion online about the growing role of AI tools like ChatGPT in everyday health queries.

"Thank you, ChatGPT. You saved two lives," she wrote.

In part 2 of the video, Tarrien shared that she was diagnosed with Preeclampsia. She shared that she had several symptoms, including swelling in face, hands, or feet, high blood pressure, headaches that don't go away, blurry vision or light sensitivity, sudden weight gain, pain in the upper right belly and shortness of breath.