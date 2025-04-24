ChatGPT Diagnoses Woman With Cancer, Year Later, Doctors Confirm It

A 27-year-old woman in France has revealed how she brushed aside a warning from artificial intelligence about her health-only to have doctors confirm it nearly a year later, the People reported.

Marly Garnreiter, who lives in Paris, was experiencing persistent night sweats and itchy skin in early 2024, but dismissed the symptoms as stress and grief following the death of her father, Victor, from colon cancer. With no red flags in her medical test results at the time, Garnreiter decided to try a different approach, asking Chatgpt.

To her surprise, the AI chatbot suggested she might have blood cancer. "It said I had blood cancer," she told The Daily Mail. "My friends were sceptical and said I should rely on real doctors." Convinced it was an overreaction, Garnreiter moved on-until her condition worsened.

Months later, with increasing fatigue and chest pain, she returned to the doctors. This time, scans revealed a large mass on her left lung. The final diagnosis: Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that originates in the white blood cells. It was the same condition ChatGPT had pointed to nearly a year earlier.

"I felt like everything was unfair. I didn't want my family to go through this again," she said, just as she prepared to begin chemotherapy in March, roughly a year after losing her father.

Though less common than non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Hodgkin lymphoma is highly treatable. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the five-year survival rate stands at over 80%. Common symptoms include fatigue, night sweats, itchy skin, and persistent fever.

Now facing treatment with determination, Garnreiter says she hopes her story serves as a reminder to others. "It's really important to listen to our bodies," she said. "Sometimes we lose touch with our inner self."

The incident also reignites the conversation around the potential of AI in early health detection and the importance of not dismissing unusual symptoms, whether flagged by doctors or digital tools.