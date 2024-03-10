Watch: How Dog Seeks Help After Owner's Accident

The dog can be seen seeking assistance.

A video showing a dog standing outside a doggy daycare, seeking attention from the staff, went viral on social media. The canine made her way to the facility after her owner, Melissa Fickel, and she met a car accident approximately a mile away. In a remarkable display of intelligence, the dog ran back to the daycare to seek assistance.

The Instagram page We Rate Dogs highlighted this clever dog named Aries, narrating the incident: "This is Aries. She and her human were driving to the park when they were involved in a car accident. Aries went out the open window and bolted from the scene. Her human, Melissa Fickel, was afraid she would never see her dog again. About an hour later, she received a call from Aries' doggy daycare, Hounds Town Metro Detroit. She had run over a mile, right to their door." The owner of the daycare, Travis Ogden, promptly informed Fickel that Aries was safe.

The doggy daycare shared a video on Instagram, capturing Aries in front of the establishment after the accident. In the the Mr Fickel can be seen recounting the incident and expressing her affection for her pet.

Both videos garnered widespread attention, with numerous likes and comments from social media users. Instagram users expressed their reactions to the incident:

"Wow, dogs are truly the best," one user exclaimed.

"Thank you for helping Aries and Melissa! What a lovely end to a difficult experience!" another user said.

"I get lost on the way to the grocery store, and I've lived in the same neighborhood for nine years. Aries! You're a genius," a third said.