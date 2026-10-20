Watch: Heroic Delivery Agent Puts Out Kitchen Fire During Parcel Delivery

A heroic delivery executive is winning plaudits online after he saved the day when a woman's kitchen caught fire. The incident, captured on a CCTV camera, shows Dr Shivangi Joshi receiving a parcel at her gate just as a pan left on the kitchen stove started emitting smoke before catching fire. After heading back inside, Joshi noticed the sudden blaze. Hearing the commotion, the delivery executive rushed into the home and immediately helped her put out the fire, without a second thought.

Joshi detailed that the incident happened on Saturday (Oct 17) when she went to the door to accept what was a routine delivery order. The now-viral clip shows Joshi unable to bring the situation under control as the delivery agent promptly jumped in and used a cloth to extinguish the fire.

"Last night, a delivery person came to my home to drop off a parcel. Little did he know that this one delivery would become one of the most emotional memories of my life," Joshi captioned the accompanying video.

"When a fire broke out in my kitchen, I had no idea how to bring it under control. He simply stepped in, helped me without a second thought, and reminded me that humanity is still very much alive."

The incident left Joshi deeply moved, who thanked the delivery agent for his courageous response, adding that he became her saviour when she needed it the most.

"We sometimes judge people by their appearance, profession and work but the reality is your profession doesn't define the courage and humanity you have for others. Treating humans as human. He literally became my saviour and I genuinely appreciate his selflessness.

"I may not have the perfect words to thank him, but I will always remember what he did. Some people deliver parcels. Some people deliver hope when you need it the most."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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'Presence Of Mind'

As the video went viral, garnering over 7.4 million views and thousands of comments, social media users applauded the delivery agent for keeping his calm and handling the situation like a professional.

"What a presence of mind, this is the exact way to handle fire. Calm and mindfully," said one user, while another added: "He handled the fire like a pro. What a man."

A third commented: "You have to mention his name and company so everyone knows him and gives the respect, which he so richly deserves for this courageous act."