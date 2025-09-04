Watch: Gurugram Man Lifts Scooter Over Head To Beat Traffic Jam

Incessant rains in Delhi-NCR have once again brought the area to a standstill, causing massive traffic jams. The Gurugram-Delhi highway witnessed the worst congestion this week, leaving commuters stuck for hours.

Amid this chaos, a video of a man doing something unthinkable to escape the gridlock has gone viral. In the clip, a man, assisted by another, was seen lifting a scooter onto their shoulders and carrying it through the traffic.

As the two men carried their vehicle, others looked on in shock.

Posted on Instagram, the caption to the post read, "Only one solution for Gurugram traffic. Ab yahi karna pdega. (now we have to do this.)"

The video quickly went viral and sparked a flurry of reactions online.

One person commented, "New business: Pick up a bike for Rs 500 and move it to the other side."

Another wrote, "Kindly award more energy and power to owners of 4/6/8 wheelers. Thus, they could reach home!"

"India is not for beginners," commented another.

"The New Bahubali in town," wrote the next.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts in Delhi-NCR. Several areas in the city witnessed waterlogging issues following heavy rains. Haryana and Chandigarh were predicted to experience isolated heavy rains on September 4, according to the weather department's forecast.

Delhi has been experiencing heavy rains for several days. The level of the Yamuna River rose above the 207-meter mark at the Old Railway Bridge around 1 pm on September 3.

The IMD also predicted thunderstorms with rain for today, followed by generally cloudy skies with moderate rain on September 5, thunderstorms with rain on September 6, and generally cloudy skies on September 7 and 8.

Gurugram has been placed under an orange alert for heavy rainfall, while Noida and Ghaziabad are under a yellow warning for light rain and thunderstorms.