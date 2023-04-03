Watch: Group Of Men Perform Garba Under Northern Lights In Alaska

They performed garba on the hit track "Chogada Tara".

Many people wish to witness the Northern Lights once in their lifetime. Also referred to as Aurora Borealis, it is a magnificent light display that one can see in some locations around the globe. It is said that Alaska is among the best locations to see this phenomenon. A group of men not only visited Alaska to witness the phenomenon but also did something which they will remember forever and the internet is simply amazed.

The now-viral video was shared by a digital creator, Tirth, on Instagram. In the video, one can see a spectacular view in the background as four men, dressed in heavy winter gear, perform garba on the hit track "Chogada Tara". The video will surely bring a smile to your face. "When Gujjus go to Alaska" reads the text in the video.

Watch the video below:

The caption of the reel reads, "Garba is as important as Northern Lights." Since being shared, the video has amassed 31,000 likes and 3.2 lakh views.

"Daya Ben wants to know your location," said a user.

"Best thing on internet today," added another user.

A third person added, "Best garba location... Plus it will keep you warm."

"Ye dekhke lag raha, my trip to northern light was useless as I dint do this," remarked another person.

"Garba is mandatory for every gujju, no matter what place they are," said an internet user.

"That's ultimate...can relate somewhere," said a person.

"This is lit man," said another user.