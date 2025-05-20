Watch: German Explorer Finds Hidden WWII-Era Hospital Beneath City Sewer

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. An underground hospital from World War II has been discovered in Germany. The facility includes a stretcher, operating lights, and multiple rooms. A corridor marked "Blutbank" was found, indicating a blood bank area.

In a startling discovery beneath the streets of Germany, an urban explorer has uncovered what appears to be a hidden underground hospital dating back to World War II. The video was shared by Carsten Robert, a German content creator known for exploring abandoned and eerie locations.

In his video, Robert enters a city sewer and stumbles upon a forgotten wartime facility-complete with a stretcher under operating lights, multiple rooms, and relics from a different era scattered across the floor. Among the chilling remnants was a corridor marked with the word Blutbank, which translates to "blood bank" in English.

The eerie visuals include dimly lit passageways, graffiti-covered walls, and strange objects that appear untouched for decades, giving the impression of a place frozen in time. The unsettling atmosphere quickly caught the attention of social media users, with the video crossing 1.8 million views.

While some viewers likened the underground discovery to scenes from a video game, others expressed awe and curiosity. "This place looks incredible," one user wrote, while another asked, "If this was really a hospital, how did they get patients down there?"

Robert, who has made a name for himself exploring abandoned sites across Europe, has not revealed the exact location of the find, likely to protect the site from damage or unauthorised visits. His video has sparked fresh interest in urban exploration and the many hidden layers of history still buried beneath modern cities.