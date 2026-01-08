Watch: Foreigner Confronts Indian Man For Littering In Meghalaya Village Known For Cleanliness

A viral social media video has drawn significant attention to the issue of civic responsibility in India. The clip, shared on Instagram, shows a foreign tourist confronting a man who had littered in Mawlynnong, a picturesque village in Meghalaya, known as one of Asia's cleanest places.

"So this gentleman's just thrown plastic here. And then we also have the registered [car] number here," the foreigner said, adding: "I think it is not fine."

The man even asked the foreigner not to film him, stating that permission was required. However, the foreigner refused, explaining that he had been living in Meghalaya and cared for the pristine landscapes of the state.

During the confrontation, another man, possibly a local, intervened and urged the car driver to pick up the plastic bottles he had thrown and dispose them responsibly in a nearby dustbin.

"Thanks for the last gentleman who came to say for the other guys in the car to clean their mess. Mawlynnong is cleanest village in Asia, let's keep it also like that!," the foreigner said.

Check The Viral Post Here:

'Got Humbled'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.1 million views and hundreds of comments as social media users lauded the foreigner for instilling civic sense among the Indians.

"Those guys just got humbled after knowing who's the actual outsiders," said one user, while another added: "I am from Nagaland and I am telling you, 'Don't you dare dirt Meghalaya". They work hard to keep the city clean. If you don't see any dustbin, keep it to yourself and look for the next dustbin."

A third commented: "It's a shame to let foreigners tell you to clean your own house. Indian needs to discover civic sense yet. I appreciate you for teaching the forgotten civic sense."

A fourth said: "Bro whole India is with you on this. We dont want people without civic sense anywhere in India. If they want to throw garbage, better go to their own state. Whoever throws garbage on the road needs to be told to pick it."