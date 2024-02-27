Watch: Flight Attendant Sister Surprises Younger Brother Who Joined Same Airlines

The post has accumulated over 4.6 million views.

A heartwarming video of a brother and a sister is going viral on social media. The clip captured the moment a flight attendant sister surprised her "baby brother" who boarded the plane as a part of the ground crew of IndiGo. Taking to Instagram, user Riya Rajesh Deokar, who is an IndiGo flight attendant, shared the wholesome video. "From the Deokar family to the 6E family! I am so proud of my baby brother. I love you so much, congratulations," she wrote along with the clip.

The video shows Ms Riya hugging her brother as soon as he enters the aircraft. While she is seen wearing an IndiGo flight attendant's uniform, her brother is seen in the ground staff uniform of the same airline. As the clip progresses, the flight attendant sister reveals the surprise she had prepared for her "baby brother". "POV (point of view) of a proud sister," text on the clip read.

Watch the video below:

Ms Riya shared the clip on February 19. Since then the post has accumulated more than 235,000 likes and over 4.6 million views.

"This feeling only avation peoples can feel and understand," wrote one user. "It is so beautiful," said another.

"That brought warmth to my heart! Lucky siblings," commented a third user. "Some gifts are too precious,this one is one of those," expressed a fourth.

Also read | Watch: UK's First Lady Akshata Murty Checks Out Books In Bengaluru With Parents Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty

Meanwhile, previously another such heartwarming video had gone viral on social media. The clip showed the pilot's special announcement for his flight attendant mother. In the video, shared by United Airlines, the pilot shared his happiness about being on the same flight as his mother and expressed gratitude to her.

The video begins with the pilot Cole Doss addressing the passengers and welcoming them aboard. He then explains how this particular flight is special for him because of his mother, who is a flight attendant. ''Finally, as you've boarded us today, you've met some of our most talented flight attendants here at United. They're here for your comfort, but primarily your safety. One of these flight attendants, in particular, working with us today is not only an exceptional flight attendant, but also my exceptional mom,'' the pilot said, and the passengers began to clap and cheer.