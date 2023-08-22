Pilot's Heartfelt Announcement For Flight Attendant Mother Makes Internet Cry Happy Tears

The pilot shared his happiness about being on the same flight as his mother

Parents are instrumental in shaping their children's careers and it's their love and support that gives them confidence to chase their dreams. Now, a heartwarming video showcasing a pilot's special announcement for his flight attendant mother has made the internet emotional. In a video shared by United Airlines, the pilot shared his happiness about being on the same flight as his mother and expresed gratitude to her.

''When the person who used to pack your lunch becomes your coworker,'' the caption of the video read.

Watch the video here:

The video begins with the pilot Cole Doss addressing the passengers and welcoming them aboard. He then explains how this particular flight is special for him because of his mother, who is a flight attendant.

''Finally, as you've boarded us today, you've met some of our most talented flight attendants here at United. They're here for your comfort, but primarily your safety. One of these flight attendants, in particular, working with us today is not only an exceptional flight attendant, but also my exceptional mom,'' the pilot said, and the passengers began to clap and cheer.

The video ends with the pilot proudly introducing his mother to all the passengers and praising her for all that she has done for him.

''She's been one of my biggest supporters of life and career in becoming a pilot ever since my very first flight lesson. I am not done. I'm especially honoured and excited to be able to fly her for the first time today and to be able to share this experience with all of you on our flight to Madrid. To my mom, I love you and to everyone on board, welcome aboard our family-friendly skies. Thank you''

Instagram users loved the sweet moment and showered love on the duo. One user wrote, ''Flying my parents was a career highlight. Love this so much,” while another said, ''Moms walk so our children can FLY and one day, we can literally fly together.''

A third wrote, ''I flew with this guy. United got themselves a gem.. a great pilot and a great person. Having a supportive mom always helps.''

A fourth added, ''STOPPPPPP the way this made my eyes water.'' ''Awwwww love this so much. This is just the sweetest.'' a fifth added.