Watch: Flamingos Paint Rajasthan's Sambhar Salt Lake Pink

A spectacular winter display has transformed Rajasthan's Sambhar Salt Lake into a sea of pink as thousands of migratory flamingos have arrived for the season, attracting birdwatchers and tourists from across the region. The annual migration along the Central Asian Flyway has brought an unusually large number of flamingos to the lake near Jaipur, turning its shallow saline waters into a vibrant spectacle.

Experts say favourable conditions this year, including good water levels and abundant food, have encouraged large flocks to settle at the lake. It is a key stopover and wintering ground for both Greater and Lesser Flamingos, which travel long distances to reach this habitat. Spanning approximately 240 square kilometres, the lake attracts exotic birds from countries like Russia, Siberia, and Mongolia.

Bird expert Gaurav Dadhich told ANI that the annual migration to Sambhar Lake typically begins in October and lasts until March, with the peak arrival usually seen in October. The lake sees large flocks of Lesser Flamingos and Greater Flamingos, along with several species of ducks and other migratory birds.

Having studied the area for over 12 years, Dadhich shared that he has documented more than 300 bird species at Sambhar. He added that this year's higher rainfall has created ideal conditions, leading to a significant rise in bird numbers. "At present, around 2 to 2.5 lakh flamingos can be spotted in the lake area," he said.

The stunning scenery and the vibrant birdlife have become a major draw for tourists, birdwatchers, photographers, and nature lovers. "The lake offers a breathtaking panoramic view that makes the presence of the flamingos even more magical," he added.

The striking sight has drawn photographers, nature enthusiasts, and researchers eager to witness the migratory birds feeding, resting, and flying across the pink‑tinged landscape. With winter underway, the large numbers of flamingos also highlight the ecological importance of Sambhar Salt Lake, India's largest inland salt lake and a designated Ramsar wetland site that supports diverse birdlife.