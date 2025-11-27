Financial Advisor Explains Why India's Rich Are Quietly Leaving

In a candid social media post, financial advisor Akshat Shrivastava has raised alarm over a rising trend among India's wealthy - discreetly planning to move abroad not to escape taxes, but to seek a better life for their families.

Shrivastava shared that many High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) privately reach out to him for advice on relocating overseas. Their motivation, he says, is not tax avoidance but a cleaner environment, safety, and improved opportunities for their children.

He warns that the exodus of such individuals poses a serious threat to India's tax base. "Less than 2% of Indians pay direct taxes. When even one rich taxpayer leaves, it's a major loss for the remaining 98%," he noted.

I can't tell you how many rich Indians reach out to me privately: regarding moving out of India.



Their goal is not necessarily "save tax". Their goal is better lifestyle for kids: cleaner air, safety, better opportunities.



Sad part is: when rich people move out-- they leave… — Akshat Shrivastava (@Akshat_World) November 27, 2025

Shrivastava also criticised the country's systemic issues - air pollution, infrastructure gaps, and an overburdened judiciary - saying these problems have existed for years with little meaningful change. "It was bad 15 years ago, it's still bad now," he wrote.

More concerning, he believes, is the erosion of social unity. "We used to stand together in moments like Nirbhaya. Today, if AQI hits 999, people joke about conspiracy theories instead of demanding solutions."

He concluded that the silent departure of India's rich is not the root of the problem, but rather a symptom of a deeper, collective apathy toward a system many now see as broken.