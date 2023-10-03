Watch: Firefighters In US Rush To Put Out House Fire, It Turned Out To Be ''Amazing Halloween Decor''

.The decorations made it look like the house was on fire with flames blazing.

Halloween is a few weeks away, but people who love the spooky festival begin preparing for it months in advance. One such family in Glens Falls, New York, put up an amazing Halloween decoration, that ended up tricking the entire neighborhood and even prompted a call to the local fire department.

On Saturday, The Glens Falls Fire Department received a call about a ''confirmed structure fire'', following which they rushed to the spot. When they reached the location, they realised there was no danger, but only a decorated house with a fake fire raging behind its window. The decorations made it look like the house was on fire with flames blazing.

A video of the amazing Halloween decoration was shared on the fire department's Facebook page.

“Tonight crews were dispatched to the area of Sanford St for a report of a confirmed structure fire. To our surprise, this was an amazing Halloween decoration. Thank you to the gracious owner for permission to post. This display will be up Friday and Saturday nights for the public's entertainment until the end of the month,” the fire department wrote while sharing the video on Facebook.

Here's the video:

In a reply to a comment, Glens Falls Fire Department said that the spectacle was a result of ''two LED lights, a box fan, a silver sheet'' and a fog machine. Users were amazed by the house owners' creativity and loved the realistic decor.

One user wrote, ''That's impressively surreal! Gonna be getting a lot of calls for this one.'' Another commented, ''Our neighbors are so creative! Way to go John & Matt it is so realistic!''

The festival is celebrated widely in America and parts of Europe and has its origins in ancient Celtic traditions. Over the decades, the festival has gained prominence not just as an important holiday in the West but has also made a special place for itself in pop culture across the world. Every year, Halloween is celebrated on October 31.

Even in India, the Halloween traditions of dressing up in costumes and visiting friends with gifts, screening horror movies, and Halloween-themed games have become popular in several cities.