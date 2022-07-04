Watch: Elderly Man Trapped In Swamp Gets Rescued By UP Police Constable

The elderly man has been identified as 54-year-old Brajesh.

A police constable identified as Sandesh Kumar has been lauded on social media for rescuing an elderly man trapped in a swamp. A video showing the rescue operation was shared by the Agra Police and then reshared by Uttar Pradesh Police on Twitter.

The clip shows Mr Kumar venturing into the swamp and rescuing the elderly man with the help of a rope. The police officer carries him out on his shoulders, and other officers pull them to safety.

In the caption, the UP Police wrote, “Saluting the courageous efforts of Constable Sandesh Kumar & team PS Barhan of @agrapolice who marshalled the available resources to pull out an old man helplessly trapped in a marshy land.”

Watch the video below:

'Marshals of safety'



Saluting the courageous efforts of Constable Sandesh Kumar & team PS Barhan of @agrapolice who marshalled the available resources to pull out an old man helplessly trapped in a marshy land. #UPPCarespic.twitter.com/M24tWtBwfn — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 3, 2022

Since being shared, the clip has gone viral on the internet. Netizens lauded the police officer for rescuing the old man. “That is so commendable. Appreciate all involved in this rescue operation,” wrote one user. “Remarkable, the saviour needs to be awarded for his bravery," expressed another. “Great work done by Agra Police. Hats off to that person,” said third.

Agra Police informed that Station House Officer (SHO) Sher Singh led the rescue operation. They shared the video with a caption, “On the information of an old man being trapped in the swamp, the constable of the police station, Mr. Sandesh Kumar, showing indomitable courage, himself by descending into the swamp with the help of rope etc., rescued the old man trapped in the swamp.”

The officials also said that the elderly man, who was quite disturbed and injured, was immediately sent to the Community Health Center, Etmadpur, for treatment through a fire service ambulance. They identified the 54-year-old as Brajesh, a resident of Tajganj, Agra.