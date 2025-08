HPPSC Police Constable Result Out 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the result for Police Constable. Candidates who appeared for the Objective type screening test can check and download the result on the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in. The result has been released in Roll-Number wise format.

The examination was conducted to fill 708 male and 380 female constable posts.

HPPSC Police Constable 2025: How To Download Constable Result?

Visit the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Notice: Candidates for the post of Constable (Male) or Notice: Candidates for the post of Constable (Female) to check the results for male or female.

The roll-number wise result will be automatically downloaded.

Save the result for future reference.

Candidates who have cleared the examination for the Police Constable are required to bring the following documents:

Educational qualification i) Matriculation Certificate. ii) 10+2 Certificate. iii) NCC Certificate, if candidate possesses such certificate.

Himachali Bonafide Certificate.

Online Recruitment Application Form.

Valid Category Certificate of SC, ST, OBC, EWS, Ward of Freedom Fighter, Ward of Ex-SM, BPL & Home Gaurd categories wherever applicable and EWS or BPL certificate along with NonSC/ST/OBC certificate.

NOC from the employer, in case of regular Government employees.

Character Certificate issued by any Gazetted Officer

Here is the direct link to download HPPSC Constable Result, "HPPSC Male Constable" and "HPPSC Female Constable".