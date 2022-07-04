Man Saves Cow From Getting Electrocuted, Internet Says 'Not All Heroes Wear Capes'

The video has garnered more than 1.2 million views.

A man recently saved a cow from being electrocuted and a video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Sharing the CCTV footage, internet users informed that the cow was rescued from hazardous electric shock pain in Punjab's Mansa district. The animal was standing in a water-logged area, near an electric pole, when it accidentally touched the wet pole and started shivering in the pain of electric shock.

Not all heroes wear capes...



In Mansa, a cow got electrocuted near an electric pole and started suffering. A nearby shopkeeper dragged the cow with a cloth which saved the life of the cow. #Heroes#TheBoys#indiapic.twitter.com/vLep9VJyXZ — Righty nor Lefty (@akhilnaithani) July 3, 2022

As the cow started suffering, a brave shopkeeper rushed toward the animal without caring for his life. In the video, he can be seen jumping into the water-logged area, tying a piece of cloth to the cow's leg and dragging it away from the wet electric pole.

Other passers-by also joined the man in rescuing the animal. At the end of the video, the cow is seen slowly crossing the road.

The video has gone viral on the internet, with several users lauding the man for his quick thinking and saving the life of the cow. “This is what humanity means…! He clearly saved the electrocuted cow,” wrote one user while sharing the video.

Another said, “In Mansa, a cow got electrocuted by an electric pole and it started suffering, only then a shopkeeper drags the cow with a cloth, which saves the life of the cow. Really this act is full off kindness...God give the all such of thing to the shopkeeper who he want.”

“A cow which was suffering from electrocution was rescued by a shopkeeper by pulling it with a cloth. This is the example of humanity,” wrote third while sharing the video, which has garnered more than 1.2 million views. A fourth added, "What a kindness!! He cud have been electrocuted. Still, he bothered to save the cow."