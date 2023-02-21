Watch: Duo Recreates Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu Starrer 'Small Town Girl' In Rome

The video was shot in the same place- the Spanish Steps in Italy.

All of us remember Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Deepika Padukone and Minissha Lamba-starrer 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' which released in 2008. There were many songs from the movie that got us hooked. Now, two Indian men recreated one of the hit songs, 'Small Town Girl' from the movie, featuring Bipasha Basu and Ranbir Kapoor at the same location in Rome, Italy.

The video was shared by user Sourav Garg on Instagram. In the now-viral clip, the user along with his friend, Manav, can be seen dancing to a part of the song. While Manav did a fantastic job portraying Bipasha, Sourav can be seen dancing and matching Ranbir Kapoor's steps. The duo even acted out parts of the conversation between the two actors. They even shot the video in the same place- the Spanish Steps in Italy.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the reel has amassed over 3.6 lakh views and 51,000 likes. "Who would you choose -Hot Ranbir Kapoor and Bipasha Basu with a 20-member crew or 2 sleep deprived Indians who were looking for sth to kill time in Rome. Presenting you re-created Small Town Girl at exact same place - Spanish Steps, Rome, Italy," reads the caption of the post.

Many users couldn't help but appreciate the efforts of the two men.

"This the content I pay my internet bills for," said a user.

"Corporate needs you to find the difference between this video and this video," commented another person.

A third person added, "Disappointed that audience didn't turn out. With the hype performance!"

"Hahaha that was so cool . Manifesting my bollywood moment right here . Kudos to that supportive friend," stated another person.

"Yo both scenes have someone wearing a full white outfit in the background," added another person.

