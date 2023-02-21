Watch: Delhi University Professors Join Students And Groove To 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'

The video was shared by the Department of Commerce of Jesus and Mary College.

The craze of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's starrer 'Pathaan' has taken over the globe. Ever since the release of the film, videos of influencers and fans imitating the songs from the movie and dancing to them are making rounds on social media. Now, giving a new twist to the trend, the professors of a college of Delhi University joined the students in the superhit song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.

The video of the same was shared by the Department of Commerce of Jesus and Mary College. In the short clip, the students are seen grooving to the song in what appears to be the college amphitheater. In a few seconds, four professors, dressed in sarees, enter the scene and steal the show. They are seen performing the hook step of the song along with the students.

The students said that the college has the "coolest professors".

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has amassed 1.2 million views and a lakh likes. "Glimpses of a fun-filled day with the coolest professors of JMC joining the flashmob at Commacumen'23," reads the caption of the post.

"Yellow saari ma'am on fire," said a user.

"Crazyyy," added another person.

A third person said, "I loved these steps ! Such a memory. Btw I was one of the people who named the fest Acumen . Legacy pro Max."

"The song is the mood of the nation," said a fourth user.

"Aise professors to hum bhi deserve karte the (We also deserved such professors)" said another person.

"The best ND coolest professors....yellow saree mam rocked.." commented a person.

