Watch: Korean Dance Group Grooves To 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', Internet Impressed

The fever of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Pathaan' has taken over the world. Every now and then, we come across videos of social media influencers and fans recreating and dancing to the film's songs. Now, a new video of a Korean dance group dancing to the movie's hit song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' has gone viral on the internet.

The clip was shared from Instagram handle @premiumdance_studio a few days ago. It shows four young women and a man grooving to the song and slaying the hook step of the song starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. "I'm excited," the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 183,000 and over one million views. The group's performance simply impressed the social media users, especially Indian who showered their love for the post.

"OMG! As an Indian fan I'm impressed, shocked and super happy! Wow! It feels so proud as an INDIAN obsessed with your dancing skills lots of love and support from (INDIA)," wrote one user. "Lots of love and support from India.. thanks a lot for doing this trend u really are the best," said another.

A third user commented, "SRK's supremacyy," while a fourth added, "Brilliant dance on pathan song".

Meanwhile, previously a video of SRK's fans dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in Germany had gone viral online. The viral clip also caught the attention of none other than the superstar himself, who was leftoverjoyed with the dance. Reacting to the clip, SRK wrote, "Oh yes Germany.... Thank u for dancing in the cold!!"

On Twitter, the video garnered more than 30,000 views and over 760 likes.

