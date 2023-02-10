Watch: Elderly Man Singing Mohammed Rafi's 'Pukarta Chala Hoon Main' Wins Internet

The video has garnered more than 73,000 views and over 3,000 likes.

A video of an elderly man singing Mohammed Rafi's 'Pukarta Chala Hoon Main' from the 1965 movie 'Mere Sanam' is winning hearts online. The video was shared on Twitter on Wednesday by 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' star Sumeet Raghvan.

"See this grandpa. He is so cool. Full tech savvy, handling the iPad,remote control and singing with amazing ease and nazakat. Loved the way he whistled on the interludes ...aaye haaye.. jiyo dadaji..Jai ho. Old is gold," Mr Raghvan wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

In the video, the elderly man is seen sitting on a sofa with an iPad in one hand and a mic in the other. Seconds later, he is seen singing the hit song and acing his deliveries with just the right notes and tunes. In the middle of the song, he is also seen whistling along with the music and taking a few moments off the mic to adjust something on his iPad.

The video was also shared on Twitter by the Deputy Director of the Directorate General of Information & Public Relations, Dayanand Kamble. "An 85 years old person from Old Age Home at Coimbatore singing an old Bollywood song," Mr Kamble wrote in the caption of his post.

Since being surfaced on social media, the video posted by Mr Raghvan has garnered more than 73,000 views and over 3,000 likes. In the comment section of the posts, internet users praised the elderly man and called his lively singing "beautiful and soulful".

"Can imagine him walking down the road in 70s with a smile on his face and humming this song," wrote one user. "Salute to the energy," said another.

A third user commented, "Despite his age, still young at heart, Cheers!" A fourth added, "He is hitting all the notes well, and also with just right expression in the voice..!!"

"Age is just a number. If a person wishes to do something with dedication age doesn't matters what matters is their interest," wrote fifth. "Beautiful , soulful and lively singing . And that's how life should be. At his age his voice still sounds very young . Don't know when I would be able to be carefree like that," added another.

