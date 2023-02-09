Viral Video Of Couple Dancing To 'Maan Meri Jaan' At Their Baby Shower Delights Internet

The video clip was shared by a Mumbai-based bridal makeup artist

Any sort of celebration or joyous occasion in India is synonymous with dance and food. Without these elements, a celebration is deemed incomplete, and rightly so. The internet is full of videos of people dancing at their weddings and parties to entertain and enjoy themselves. Now, a video of soon-to-be parents dancing at their baby shower is going viral on Instagram, giving people new couple goals.

The video clip was shared by a Mumbai-based bridal makeup artist Dimple Brahm Bhatt on Instagram. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Here's your sign to dance your heart out at your baby shower." She also tagged Instagram users Shivani Shroff and Nishiket Parikh, who feature in the video.

Watch the video here:

The viral video shows the mom-to-be dressed in a mustard saree dancing gracefully to the Bollywood song "Maan Meri Jaan" as her kurta-clad husband cutely follows her. As the couple dance in perfect coordination at the happy occasion, guests at the baby shower go gaga over their moves and cheer them on. Towards the end of the video, a woman comes forward and hugs the couple.

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has collected over 10 lakh views, 49,000 likes and the numbers are still increasing.

Internet users loved the dance performance and expressed their delight through heart and love emojis. Many also congratulated the couple for the journey ahead and dropped heartfelt remarks.

One of the users wrote, "Love how he's constantly looking at her with a smile to check if he's doing the right step or not." Another one said, "This is so sweet ..women leading and guy following..love it." A third added, "I usually never comment on posts but this one gave me goose bumps with love and just love."

"This has to be the cutest video on the internet today," commented a fourth user.

Featured Video Of The Day Mouni Roy Stepped Out For A Dinner Date In A Pink OOTD