Watch: Fans In Germany Groove To 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' In Chilly Weather, Shah Rukh Khan Responds

SRK fans were seen dancing to the hit number on the streets of Germany

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film 'Pathaan' is unstoppable, as it has earned Rs 438.45 crore at the Indian box office. The craze for 'Pathaan' is still growing every day and the film's release is no less than a festival for SRK fans who have left no stone unturned to express their excitement. Now, a new video of his fans dancing to the movie's hit song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in Germany has gone viral.

A fan account of the actor shared the video on Twitter and wrote, ''@iamsrk Germany has been dancing with you too. In minus degrees Celsius. I hope you'll visit again sometime.''

Watch the video here:

@iamsrk Germany has been dancing with you too. In minus degrees Celsius 😁 I hope you'll visit again sometime. pic.twitter.com/sAaP2rrvus — srk1000faces - Fan Account 🇩🇪 (@srk1000faces) February 6, 2023

In the clip, a group of people flaunt their moves on the hit number on the streets of Hamburg in Germany in freezing weather. All of them are in perfect coordination, as they nail the hook step and dance with energy and enthusiasm.

The viral clip also caught the attention of none other than the superstar himself, who was left overjoyed with the dance. He reacted to the video and wrote, ''Oh yes Germany....thank u for dancing in the cold!!''

See the tweet here:

Oh yes Germany….thank u for dancing in the cold!! https://t.co/iq1CdeaAtB — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 6, 2023

Overwhelmed by the actor's tweet, the fan account which originally shared the video wrote, '' A response from @iamsrk. I can die happily now.''

A response from @iamsrk. I can die happily now. https://t.co/u7hfmjtZ1G — srk1000faces - Fan Account 🇩🇪 (@srk1000faces) February 6, 2023

Other internet users also loved the dance and reacted to the video with heartfelt comments and emojis.

Notably, the actor has also been responding to other fans celebrating 'Pathaan' across the globe. "Yaar yeh toh kaafi zyaada ho gaya thank u (Now this is too much)," wrote SRK while reacting to another video where numerous people climbed on a vehicle and were seen bursting crackers.

Yaar yeh toh kaafi zyaada ho gaya thank u https://t.co/ortgMyh7Hf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 6, 2023

'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles was released on Jan 25. The movie opened in over 100 countries and has broken a series of box office records since. Set in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe and directed by Siddharth Anand, Shah Rukh Khan plays a RAW agent in the film who teams up with Deepika Padukone's character to tackle a terror threat from agent-gone-rogue Jim, played by John Abraham.

