Watch: Dramatic Video Shows Killer Whales Chasing Lone Penguin In Ocean

A dramatic video showing a pod of adult orcas, better known as killer whales, chasing a lone penguin has gone viral on social media. The clip, captured from a ship in the middle of an ocean, shows the little penguin battling against the odds and attempting to delay the inevitable as the orcas wait for its prey to tire out before moving in for the kill.

"Two adult Antarctic orcas and one juvenile hunt a penguin till it's exhausted, watch till the end, nature and nurture," the user named Adam Lindemann captioned the video.

The orcas can be seen almost relaxed in their pursuit of the penguin, who pulls off some daring feints and escapes as the passengers cheer for it.

"Go run, oh my god. Come on the boat," one of the passengers can be heard saying. "Oh my god, he is tiring," said another as an orca nearly chomped down on the penguin before flailing it up in the air.

Feeding Habits Of Orcas

Contrary to popular knowledge, orcas are the largest of the dolphins, immediately recognisable by their unique black-and-white complexion. They sit atop the food chain and have a diverse diet - often consisting of fish, penguins and sea lions.

Their behaviour resembles that of a wolf pack, as a deadly pod can contain up to 40 individuals. They all use effective, cooperative hunting techniques, which makes them one of the deadliest creatures in the water kingdom.

Orcas And Dolphins Collaborating

Earlier this month, scientists were left baffled after a study published in the journal Scientific Reports suggested that the orcas worked in collaboration with white-sided dolphins to hunt salmon off the coast of British Columbia. Researchers collected drone videos and acoustic recordings to conclude that this is the first instance of orcas and dolphins working in tandem to supplement their dietary needs.

"These whales are top salmon hunting specialists. They're highly specialised and highly skilled predators. To see them following dolphins as though they were leaders was really counterintuitive, and really exciting," said Sarah Fortune, the study's lead author.