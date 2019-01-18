Watch Diljit Dosanjh’s Revenge On Egg That Beat Kylie’s Instagram Record

Diljit Dosanjh cooking an egg to avenge Kylie's dethronement.

It's no secret that actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has a tiny little crush on TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner. After keeping fans and followers amused with hilarious comments on Kylie's pictures on social media, Diljit is now exacting revenge on the egg that dethroned her as the record holder of the most-liked pic on Instagram. In an absolutely hilarious video that he shared on Instagram, Diljit is seen in the kitchen - cooking an egg.

His video was made in response to the viral egg picture that has collected over 48 million 'likes' on Instagram, beating Kylie's world record of 18 million 'likes'.

In his revenge post, Diljit asks Kylie to remain "tension free" and continue posting pics while cracking the egg open into a saucepan.

Watch the video below:

Since it was shared online, the video has collected over 2,000 comments. "You are just beyond words," laughed one person in the comments section. "Vadia kam kar rhe ho (You're doing a good job)" another wrote.

Diljit Dosanjh may have cooked the egg in a show of chivalry, but Kylie hardly seems to need a helping hand. In a video shared on Monday, she herself is seen cracking an egg open on a road.

What do you think of Diljit's revenge? Let us know using the comments section below.