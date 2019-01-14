Kylie Jenner Loses Most-Liked Instagram Pic Record To An Egg. Her Response...

A picture of an egg has smashed Kylie Jenner's record of the most-liked pic on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner on Sunday lost the world record of having the most 'liked' photo on Instagram. The stunning image that managed to break through the Kardashian-Jenner social media stronghold, you ask? It's a picture of an egg.

The photo, posted online by the 'egg gang' to the account world_record_egg on January 4, has received 21 million 'likes' as of this morning - beating the previous record of 18 million that was held by Kylie Jenner's picture of her daughter Stormi.

Take a look at the famous egg below:

The picture of the brown egg has received, along with the all-important 21 million likes, more than 8 lakh appreciative comments.

"This has to be the best thing to happen in modern history," wrote one commenter. "YOU DID IT EGG!!" cheered another.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner, in a sporting response to losing the top-spot, shared a video this morning which shows her cracking an egg on a road. "Take that little egg," she captioned the hilarious video.

The previous record for the most-liked photograph on Instagram was held by Kylie Jenner's pic of her daughter, Stormi Webster. Shared February 6, 2018, the picture shows her daughter's hand wrapped around her thumb.