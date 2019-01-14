Kylie Jenner Loses Most-Liked Instagram Pic Record To An Egg. Her Response...

Kylie Jenner on Sunday lost the world record of having the most 'liked' photo on Instagram. The stunning image that managed to break through the Kardashian-Jenner social media stronghold, you ask? It's a picture of an egg.
The photo, posted online by the 'egg gang' to the account world_record_egg on January 4, has received 21 million 'likes' as of this morning - beating the previous record of 18 million that was held by Kylie Jenner's picture of her daughter Stormi.
Take a look at the famous egg below:
The picture of the brown egg has received, along with the all-important 21 million likes, more than 8 lakh appreciative comments.
"This has to be the best thing to happen in modern history," wrote one commenter. "YOU DID IT EGG!!" cheered another.
Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner, in a sporting response to losing the top-spot, shared a video this morning which shows her cracking an egg on a road. "Take that little egg," she captioned the hilarious video.
The previous record for the most-liked photograph on Instagram was held by Kylie Jenner's pic of her daughter, Stormi Webster. Shared February 6, 2018, the picture shows her daughter's hand wrapped around her thumb.
