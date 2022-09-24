Watch: Delhi Food Outlet Serving Strawberry And Blueberry Samosa, Internet Calls It 'Bizarre'

The clip has amassed 2.2 million views on Instagram

The internet never ceases to amaze us, especially when it comes to creativity in terms of food. From social media users creating fusion dishes to restaurants serving weird food combinations, the internet is loaded with many such videos. Last week, gulab jamun burger left the internet aghast. Yet again, another food fusion has come to light which is offending all the samosa lovers out there. A Delhi food outlet is serving strawberry and blueberry samosa, this food combination has left the internet disappointed.

A food blogger- Burning Spices shared a video of him trying the pink and blue samosas on Instagram. In the video, he shows the ingredients of the samosas. The pink ones are called strawberry samosas and are loaded with jam and strawberry fillings. The blue ones known as blueberry samosas consisted of blueberry jam. A food outlet called the 'Samosa Hub' serves the samosas.

Along with the video, the blogger wrote, "So perhaps you have tried different varieties of samosas but this samosa was out of the box. People will say ye kya khaa rahe ho? Kya dikha rahe ho (What are you eating? What are you sharing?) But to be honest Strawberry Samosa and Blueberry Samosa ek dessert ka kam karte hai (They work like dessert)"

The clip has amassed 2.2 million views on Instagram and promoted users to ask if the innovation was really needed. A user wrote, "Please don't do this with samosa it is an emotion," another added, "There should be a law against such fusion food."

Others were excited about this food combination. A user wrote, "Ahh definitely waiting to try this," another commented, "Something unique and different." "This is soo amazing," the third user commented.

