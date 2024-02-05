Video: Street Vendor Stuffs Butter Pav With Kulfi, Internet Disgusted

An X user said, "Injustice and brutality"

When it comes to food combinations, there's no dearth of creativity on social media. People leave no opportunity to experiment with new recipes and come up with unique combinations. From pizza paani puri, and chocolate paratha to cold coffee Maggi, the internet has seen it all. Adding to the list, a video of Kulfi being added to Butter Pav has taken the internet by storm.

The video of the same was shared by internet user Mohammed Futurewala on X (formerly Twitter). The short clip shows a street vendor using a large tawa to prepare the dish. A huge block of butter is also seen on the tawa. He then heats the pav with butter and later puts it on a plate. A few seconds later, the street vendor proceeds to add a slice of Kulfi in it. This salty-sweet combo shocked many people on the internet.

Watch the video below:

Butter Pav Bhaji hui purani,



Khao garma garam,



Butter Kulfi Pav,



Aur yeh hai Gujarat ki Kahani!!! pic.twitter.com/OrC8BgafVl — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) February 4, 2024

Since being shared, the post has over five thousand views on the microblogging platform. "Butter Pav Bhaji hui purani, Khao garma garam, Butter Kulfi Pav,Aur yeh hai Gujarat ki Kahani!!!" reads the caption of the post.

"Thank God they didn't add an omelette with chocolate syrup in it....." commented a person.

An X user said, "Injustice and brutality"

"This is not unusual in general, though; in some places (other countries) people have bread and ice cream. Literally ice cream sandwiches," said a user.

A fourth added, "Who will put mayonnaise cheese and dhaniya"

"In the desperate need of coming up with Innovative recipes this is what people are served. Yuck and yeah, this is from our very own, Gujarat," said a user.

"Icecream sandwich. Simple!" remarked another person.