Watch: Crocodile Steals Ice Box From Elderly People On Picnic In South Africa

The incident took place in the Rietspruit Game Reserve in South Africa.

On safari excursions, visitors frequently encounter animals, and South African safaris are renowned for this. A recent incident with an animal that happened to some individuals while they were having a picnic at a private nature reserve went viral on social media.

A curious crocodile comes up near a group of nature lovers as they are having a picnic, according to a post by the travel company Latest Sightings, and steals a cooler box full of liquids.

In the Facebook video, the crocodile emerges from the water, grabs the ice box without inflicting any damage on anyone or anything, and returns to the pool with it.

Watch the video here:

The incident happened at the Rietspruit Private Lodge, which is just over 2.5 hours from Johannesburg and nestled in the foothills of the Waterberg Mountains.

The UPI news reported that Rowena Mould, a 70-year-old retiree, and Davout Wolhuter were out on a relaxing game drive at the Rietspruit Game Reserve in South Africa. They had a good cheetah sighting just prior to their picnic, and they set up their picnic as usual. It was all going well until a crocodile came out of the water.

"We were taken aback by this most unusual occurrence, and it drew attention to the fact that wild animal behavior can be contrary to your experience or expectations."

"You never know what their background and previous interactions with humans might have been, which can alarmingly affect their behavior."