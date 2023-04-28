Watch: Chinese Woman Suffering From Ear Pain Finds Spider Nesting Inside

The spider attacked the endoscopic tube that the doctors used to check the woman's ear.

A woman who visited a hospital in China complaining of tinnitus (hearing a ringing sound) and pain in her ear was shocked when the doctor told her a live spider is raising a colony of offspring inside. The bizarre incident took place in Sichuan province on April 20. The spider was discovered when the doctor performed an endoscopy on the ear of the woman. A video of the procedure, captured by the doctor, shows him pulling away a false eardrum that was actually a silky web woven by the spider.

According to the video released by Viral Press, the endoscopy was performed on the woman's right ear with special tweezers fitted with a camera at Huidong County People's Hospital.

The medic found what looked like an eardrum but realised it was a silky web. Then as he peeled it away, the terrifying spider raising a family behind it rushed out and attacked the endoscopic tube.

After hearing the woman's complaint about tinnitus, medics soon came to the conclusion that the strange sounds and pain were due to something else.

"The web made by this spider is very similar to the eardrum. When the ear endoscope first entered, nothing abnormal was found. But when you look closely, there seems to be something moving underneath. I pushed aside the spider web, it was about to flee, but it was finally taken out smoothly," Han Xinglong, the physician of the Department of Otolaryngology, told Viral Press.

The doctor said fortunately the spider was not poisonous, and the woman suffered only minor damage to her ear canal.

The hospital cautioned individuals from removing foreign objects by themselves, urging them to seek professional help when available due to the risk of causing further injury.