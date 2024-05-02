Watch: Bus Sporting Visuals of Kerala's Picturesque Backwaters And Houseboats Spotted In London

A similar tourism campaign was also run in 2018

Kerala is often called 'God's Own Country' as it is blessed with nature's bounty, lush green scenic landscapes, pristine beaches, and lip-smacking food. From mangroves, forests, hills, waterfalls, lakes, tea gardens, and wildlife sanctuaries, Kerala has it all and has rightfully earned its place as the pride of 'Incredible India'. Every year, several tourists from across the world visit the beautiful state known for its Ayurvedic practices and holistic healing.

To promote tourism, the Kerala government has come up with eye-catching advertising campaigns in foreign countries. Recently, an Instagram user spotted a bus in London sporting vibrant advertisements promoting Kerala tourism.

''Kerala advertised bus in London,'' the caption shared by Ryan Shiju read. In the video, a double-decker bus, sporting beautiful visuals of Kerala's picturesque backwaters and Alappuzha's houseboat, is seen running across the city. A hashtag on one side of the bus reads, “#TravelForGood.”

Internet users loved the video and praised the Tourism department for its innovative marketing campaign. One user wrote, ''Wow, the whole of Alappuzha is in the vehicle.'' Another commented, ''People recognise India through Kerala, proud of it''

A third said, ''Brilliant placements, hats off to Kerala tourism marketing team.'' A fourth added, ''Wow, the whole of Alappuzha is in the vehicle.''

Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas also shared a video of the bus branding from London and wrote, ''Kerala tourism's new campaign method. Our Alappuzha and houseboat in London buses. New campaign ideas that can be implemented in foreign countries will be provided in the comment box.''

A similar campaign was also run in 2018 when five big London double-decker buses with visuals from Kerala were run across the city.





