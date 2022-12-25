Watch: Bureaucrat Shares ''New Year Lessons'' We Can Learn From Elephants

New Year lessons to learn from elephants

Though strong and huge, elephants are called gentle giants for a reason. These adorable and fun-loving jumbos are also exceptionally intelligent animals, capable of experiencing and understanding a wide range of emotions. Elephants are also known for their strong sense of community and familial ties. So, naturally, there's a lot to learn from them. Emphasising the same, Supriya Sahu, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, who often shares stunning wildlife videos, took to Twitter to post two adorable videos of elephants, along with a sweet yet profound message. With the New Year 2023 just a few days away, Mrs. Sahu sought life lessons from elephants and listed five endearing things to prove her point.

She captioned the undated videos as, "New Year lessons to learn from elephants: 1. Heavyweight but do not throw weight around, 2. Intelligent but no show-off, 3. Powerful but restrained until provoked, 4. roll in the mud, take long baths, 5. Eat your heart out but take long walks @ParveenKaswan do add more #NewYearlessons".

Watch the videos here:

In the first video, an elephant duo is seen snacking and enjoying together in a forest, while the other video shows a trio doing the same. Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan also replied to the bureaucrat's tweet and shared a picture of an elephant herd. "Family is first and foremost. #NewYearsLessons," Mr Kaswan wrote.

The internet agreed with the officers, wholeheartedly and showered love on the adorable creatures. Many also shared some more lessons that they have learned from the jumbos. One user wrote, ''Great learning indeed! Would like to add learn and apply in real life.'' Another commented, ''loads of greens as part of the diet and not forgetting one's past tracks/trails forever.'' A third said, ''Always grounded and empathetic.''

A fourth added more points and wrote, ''Eat 150-200 kg fodder & same qty water/day 6. largely graze in rainy season & browse in Summer 7. Plays a critical role in biodiversity in forests as seed dispersal agent of hardy tree species (mango,palm,Bel, wood apple etc).'' A fifth wrote, ''Thank you for this beautiful message Supriya. Sending you and your loved ones happy New Year wishes.''





