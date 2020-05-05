Watch: Bizarre Sinkhole Swallows Everything In Its Path

Bizarre footage filmed in Kenya shows a tiny sinkhole swallowing everything in its path. The sinkhole formed in Kericho, a town in the highlands west of the Kenyan Rift Valley, reports Yahoo News.

In the mesmerising footage, which was captured after heavy rains in the region, the seemingly harmless sinkhole begins by sucking water from a large puddle. It then begins to rapidly swallow bales of long grass and huge chunks of land, leading to shouts of amazement and disbelief from spectators watching the scene. During the duration of the one-minute-and-38-seconds-long video, the small sinkhole was filmed pulling in several bales of grass and land.

The region where this fascinating natural phenomenon occurred is part of the East African Great Rift Valley, which is in the process of splitting the African plate into two separate plates. As an active tectonic zone, it is marked by significant volcanic activity, along with the formation of several holes, cracks and underground voids.

It is believed that heavy rains eroded the overlying soil, exposing these holes and voids. This, in turn, caused runoff water to get pulled into the underground voids, leading to the bizarre scene of the small sinkhole swallowing chunks of land.

In 2017, a sinkhole in Florida grew into a 220-foot depression, swallowing two homes.