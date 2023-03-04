'Dumb Way To Die': Bengaluru Police On Rash Driving

"If you do survive, you know we'll be waiting for you," Bengaluru Police said.

Social media accounts of police departments of various states have come up with creative ways to teach and educate people on different topics like cyber safety, traffic rules and drug abuse. Bengaluru Police joined the trend and posted an attention-grabbing tweet to inform people of the negative impacts of reckless driving.

It took to Twitter and posted a video of a person engaging in risky scooter stunts on a busy road. The Bengaluru Police pointed out that this was one of many instances of "dumb ways to die" in a witty manner. The police department also used the song "Dumb Ways To Die" in the background to emphasise on the subject.

"If you do survive, you know we'll be waiting for you," Bengaluru Police said in the caption.

If you do survive, you know we'll be waiting for you 👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/SPh1Wt1VZb — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) March 2, 2023

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 2.4 lakh views and two thousand likes.

"Nice caption for the video," said a user.

A third user said, "Sir, this is common near Yelachenahalli Metro station. It happens at their will."

"Classic song by BTP," said another person.

"Nice, thanks for spreading awareness in a nostalgic way :)" remarked another user.

The Mumbai Police has also frequently used a variety of memes and other public service announcements to raise awareness on various public issues. A few months ago, they uploaded a creative post talking about consent.

The police department used the song "Ghodey Pe Sawar" from the Netflix movie 'Qala' in their post. "Koi kaisey unhey yeh samjhaaye Sajaniya ke mann mein abhi inkaar hai" are the lyrics which are sung by the movie's main character. Spinning the same in a creative manner to create awareness, the Mumbai police showed an announcement that reads, "It doesn't take Qala to understand consent. "

