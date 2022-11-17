Mumbai Police Tells Public To Protect Passwords Using Schitt's Creek Scene

The post was shared a day ago and since then it has amassed over 2,400 likes and 36,000 views.

Mumbai Police never fails to bring in creativity and humour in its awareness campaigns. The account is known to share witty posts to sensitise people on various issues concerning their safety and security. With cyber-crimes on a rise in the country, Mumbai Police shared a quirky post to have strong passwords featuring David Rose, one of the characters from award winning sitcom Schitt's Creek.

The police department shared a video on Instagram that showed common mistakes made by internet users which could result in hacking of their accounts, "BFF's always share passwords!", "My password is my birthday, easier to remember", and "Two-step verification is too much of a hassle." Further on in the video, they show a scene from the sitcom where the character David Rose is seen saying, "Okay, I have never heard someone say so many wrong things, one after the other, consecutively, in a row."

The police department captioned the post as, "You don't take your accounts e-safety seriously? Ew, David!"

The post was shared a day ago and since then it has amassed over 2,400 likes and 36,000 views. Several users left laughing emojis in the comments section.

One user wrote, "This is epic!!"

A second person added, "Mumbai Police is super cool!"

"Omg even Mumbai police watch Schittscreek," said a third person.

A few months ago, Mumbai Police shared a hilarious viral video of two elderly passengers fighting for a seat on a bus. The short clip was a hit online and even became meme material. Mumbai Police said in the caption of the video, "There's 'no space' for a third person on a two-wheeler!"

The video showed two men sitting right next to each other, passionately arguing over who is hogging up more space on the bus seat. In the clip, one says "bahout jagah hai (There is a lot space)", and the other one counters him with "nahi jagah hai (there's no space)".

Featured Video Of The Day Video: Maharashtra Girl Jumps Out Of Auto To Escape Harassment