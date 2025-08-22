Bengaluru Traffic Fines: Motorists Get 50% Off On Pending E-Challans, Details Here

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has announced a 50 per cent discount on all pending traffic fines, effective from August 23 to September 12. Approved by the Government of Karnataka, the policy aims to help motorists clear outstanding dues at an affordable rate and avoid legal action.

The order, issued on Thursday, says the concession applies to all pending e-challans recorded by the police. Motorists can settle their dues by paying half the original fine during this limited-time window.

Payment Options For Motorists

The BTP has provided multiple channels for making payments:

Through the Karnataka State Police (KSP) app.

Using the BTP ASTraM app introduced by the Bengaluru Traffic Division.

By providing vehicle registration numbers at the nearest traffic police station.

At the Traffic Management Centre.

Through Karnataka One or Bangalore One websites.

Motorists are advised to check their vehicle registration numbers for any pending challans and make payments before the window closes on September 12.

The current scheme strictly applies to pending fines recorded via the mobile e-challan system. It does not include older Transport Department cases.

"This concession is designed to provide relief to vehicle owners while motivating everyone to clear their dues and uphold traffic discipline," Bengaluru Traffic Police wrote on X. "Together, let us move towards a safer and more responsible Bengaluru."

Bengaluru continues to grapple with rising traffic violations as the city's expanding vehicle population collides with limited road infrastructure. In 2024 alone, the city recorded over 8.29 million traffic violation cases, according to official data. These included offences like signal jumping, wrong parking, speeding, and dangerous driving. The largest share of cases came from two-wheelers, which accounted for nearly 5.85 million violations.

Similar discount schemes in the past have drawn significant public response. In 2023, a 50 per cent rebate drive helped clear over two lakh violations and recover more than Rs 5.6 crore in unpaid fines.