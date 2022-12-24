Watch: Baby Elephant Enjoys In Pool As Mother Stands Guard

Social media users loved the video and it drew quite a few reactions.

It is always a delight to watch elephants and their interaction with their babies. Displaying that bond, a video has been shared on the Internet that shows an elephant calf enjoying in a pool of water as his mother keeps a watch.

In the clip, uploaded by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, n elephant capf and its mother are seen walking together on the boundary of a pool. Failing to contain its excitement upon seeing the water, the calf soon enters the pool and begins to swing its trunk while frolicking around as its mother waits patiently. “Every child's first lesson begins with a pool of water,” the caption read.

Every child's first lesson begins with a pool of water pic.twitter.com/erNZT83OXd — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 23, 2022

Social media users loved the video and it drew quite a few reactions.

“First lesson in watchful eyes of mother!” a user wrote.

First Lesson in watchful eye's of Mother! ???? — Subhash (@Subhash54150981) December 24, 2022

Another said, “Well said. Same as our bathroom with toddlers”.

Well said.

Same as our bathroom with toddlers???? — Muhammad Haaris Andamani (@HaarisAndamani) December 24, 2022

Many couldn't get over the adorable antics of the baby elephant. “What an adorable little thing,” a comment read.

What an adorable little thing♥️???????? — Shruti (@Shruti92774455) December 24, 2022

One person joked, “Looks like that kiddo thinks its trunk is a foreign body”.

Looks like that kiddo thinks it's trunk is a foreign body ???????? — eshwar rachakonda (@eshwar_rk) December 23, 2022

“Enjoying in water,” another wrote.

Enjoying in water ???????? — Banashree (@banashree_d) December 23, 2022

There is no scarcity of such endearing content on the Internet and earlier another video had gone viral that showed an amusing play fight between two baby elephants. Shared by Kenya-based organisation Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on Instagram, the clip shows three elephant calves playing, climbing over each other, and fighting adorably in the wild. “

